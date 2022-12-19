Lincoln MP shares residents’ anger at broadband telegraph poles

Residents on a Lincoln road were angered by new telegraph poles last week

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney has said broadband infrastructure should be as “discreet and hidden as possible” in response to residents’ anger over telegraph poles being installed in their street.

People living on Finningley Road in Lincoln have shared their anger after Spring Fibre installed the wooden poles along the road, despite existing infrastructure in the area running through trenches in the road.

They fear the poles will detract from the look of the area, particularly once wires have been installed, and the impact of the wires on trees which are protected by preservation orders.

Highways laws consider the works as utility maintenance meaning the structures don’t require planning permission and so the residents were taken by surprise when they were installed.

Spring Fibre, behind the work, has said it has worked closely with local authorities and the poles are the “least invasive solution”.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney said he had not been emailed by constituents but could “understand and appreciate the concerns of the residents involved”.

“Whilst broadband connectivity is essential for 21st century life and having access to a range of potential broadband providers will only benefit the consumer, I am as equally concerned as the residents who are directly impacted by this are.

“Broadband providers should be keeping their infrastructure as discreet and hidden as possible – especially in residential areas such as this.

“I recently visited the CityFibre team who are installing broadband throughout Lincoln, their infrastructure is being installed via trenches in the footpath. Whilst this is disruptive in the short term, the infrastructure is mostly hidden from view.”

He understood the works were being done under ‘Code Powers’ rather than planning, but said he would be writing to Lincolnshire County Council “to see what can be done to resolve this and any other potential issues of this nature”.