Lincolnshire County Council defends low recycling rates against ‘frustrating’ government targets

They say the government stats don’t tell the full story

New government recycling targets which show Lincolnshire underperforming have been described as ‘frustrating’ by the county council leadership.

Lincolnshire has fallen short in the new recycling rate formula which has been introduced nationally.

Lincolnshire’s recycling rate target has been set at 50%, although it achieved just over 40% for the second quarter of the financial year.

However, the council says its waste management is on track, and these figures don’t show the success they had.

Some 95% of the county’s waste goes on to have a useful second life, Council Leader Councillor Martin Hill told an Executive meeting.

The figures also claim that the county is falling short on the amount of rubbish taken to Household Waste Recycling Plants.

The goal is 75%, but it reached around 67%.

Councillor Hill criticised the way that the government tracked the figures.

“The question is, are we reporting targets for ourselves or the government? It’s frustrating. What really matters is how much of our waste going to landfill, which is 4.47%,” he said.

“The government wants to pretend that energy from waste isn’t recycling because of pressure from the green lobby, when in fact it is.”

Two other measurements – the amount of waste going to landfill and the amount being collected from households – exceeded their targets in the latest report.

Andy Gutherson, the executive director for place, said: “When you look at individual goals, you can lose sight of the big picture – the overall recycling position is in line with our waste strategy.

“Indicators can appear to be contradictory. If less waste is being taken to HWRCs, we will never hit that target but it is a good sign because there is less waste in the system.

“Recycling from [purple-lidded bins] is also delivering an income stream because the quality is something the market wants.”

The Recycling Rate can be affected by national trends, making it more difficult to achieve.

Councillor Danny McNally, the Executive Councillor for Waste, agreed: “There is general acceptance that the recycling rate won’t be met for some time.

“It’s an ambition for the future, but won’t happen for a few years.”

Councillor Robert Parker said it may not be a problem that less waste is being taken to recycling centres.

“One theory is that with the cost of living crisis, people are buying less and generating less waste,” he said.

The Executive were told that officers would try to report on the bigger picture around recycling in future.

