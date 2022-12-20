Lincolnshire hospitals under pressure: ULHT declares critical incident

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has declared a critical incident due to significant pressure on its services, particularly at Lincoln A&E.

It comes as NHS staff across the nation are set to strike from Wednesday. Hospital staff in Lincolnshire will not be joining the strikes, however, East Midlands Ambulance staff will be.

ULHT Chief Executive Andrew Morgan said: “Our hospitals are continuing to see exceptionally high levels of demand for our services, particularly in our emergency departments.

“Many of these individuals are very unwell and require further treatment, but there remains significant challenges in the number of available beds across our hospitals- a situation that is also reflected nationally across the NHS.”

He said the trust continued to work with partner organisations to ensure care was available for those who need it and that those ready to discharge are done so quickly and safely.

“While the majority of our services remain available, there has regrettably been a small impact on routine procedures,” said Mr Morgan.

“Individuals affected by this are being contacted directly by our teams. We continue to review our position to ensure there is no unnecessary impact on those who are waiting for treatment.

“Our colleagues are working exceptionally hard to ensure the safe delivery of care in these challenging circumstances and I thank them for their continued efforts.”

At EMAS, industrial action is planned to take place on Wednesday, 6am to 6am Thursday, as well as next Wednesday to next Thursday 6am-6am.

Ben Holdaway, Director of Operations at EMAS, said: “During the period of the dispute, we will do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety and will continue to work very closely with trade union colleagues, regional service providers and NHS Employers.

He said contingency plans were in place to maximise the number of vehicles and staff available.

“However, we anticipate that on days where there is industrial action that there will still be fewer ambulances available and therefore our responses to our patients will, inevitably, be much slower on the day,” he said.

“Therefore our 999 control rooms, where possible, will carefully assess and prioritise an ambulance response for those who need it most, and this may only be where there is a threat to life.

“Patients should continue to call for an ambulance as normal if they experience a life-threatening emergency and should continue to access other more appropriate services for any other illnesses or injuries such as NHS111 on-line or contacting their local Urgent Treatment Centre.

“We fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful industrial action, however we do urge national employer representatives and trade union colleagues to pro-actively engage and reach a negotiated settlement to the dispute as quickly as possible.”