Lincolnshire man grateful for local ‘warm space’, but fears week ahead

A Boston man and his girlfriend have enjoyed the temporary warmth of a ‘warm space’ in Boston, but he admits he is fearing the week ahead.

Centenary Methodist Church in Boston offers free meals and a warm place to sit for the local community. It runs the service on donations and surplus food from supermarkets, opening every Wednesday and Friday.

Warm meals are helping for a growing number of visitors this week, including Wayne Atkins who is living in a caravan with his girlfriend Karen.

He told BBC Look North: “The car runs out of MOT on Tuesday and I don’t get paid until the 23rd, so I can’t get the car MOTd. I won’t be able to use it after Tuesday.

“We can’t move the caravan because we don’t have the fuel to move the caravan, I’m not looking forward to it, I’ll be honest with you, I’m really not. A couple of things have come to our attention in the last couple of days or so and it’s going to be damn near impossible to survive.”

