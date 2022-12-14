Lincolnshire Wildlife Park helping struggling families with ‘free Christmas Day out for all’

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park has promised to offer a free day out to as many as possible until they reach full capacity during the month of December this year, in a bid to help people struggling in the build up to Christmas.

The popular attraction near Friskney said it is a special thanks for the thousands of followers, millions of views and hundreds of gifts for the staff and animals. ‘Our Gift to You’ is the “message that every family will want to hear this festive season”, the park added, especially with the rising costs of living, the fuel crisis and concerns over energy prices.

There are also festive lights and decorations around the park. Visitors can start their journey down Candy Cane Lane and enter the Grinch’s Lair at The Rainforest Diner, before making their way to see the Christmas tree lights, birds, animals, and the real Reindeer.

As well as the free entry offer, there will be festive activities for children and a Santa’s log cabin grotto, offering two free adults with every grotto ticket – see more information here.

The wildlife park added on December 8 that the charity has helped over 10,000 individuals and families to have a free day out, which equates to around £150,000 in total. All they ask is that if visitors have any spare change to pop it into the charity buckets.

Steven Nichols, CEO of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, said: “If we can offer one small gift of relief this year then we must try, especially since hearing of the struggles people are facing and after the phenomenal support of our social media community.

“We’ve pretty much created an online wellbeing avenue, not just for our followers but for us too! It’s going to be a struggle but it’s the least we can do to try and offer something special for the children that perhaps wouldn’t be able to have a day out this year otherwise.

“Come and see us, enjoy some relief from the modern world & if you can support us in any way then that’s just a very special bonus for us.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.