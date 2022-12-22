Major Lincolnshire road closed due to serious collision

Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes donated £960 to a local not-for-profit organisation in Market Rasen to help buy a 32-foot Christmas tree, which forms a key part of the town’s festive display.

The tree was chosen by the head forester at the family-owned Doddington Hall and Gardens near Lincoln and it is adorned with three long strings of mixed-coloured LED lights.

Chestnut Homes, which opened its new Chantrey Park development in Market Rasen this year, made the donation to The Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund and the tree is located in the centre of the town at Market Place.

The Market Rasen Christmas tree tradition dates back to 1950 when a group of community-spirited local businessmen, tradesmen and academics proposed to donate and install an illuminated tree in the town. Today, the event is managed by an independent organisation called The Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree fund committee.

For several decades, the committee has also hosted an annual Christmas Eve event to bring the community together. During the event, families and friends can enjoy the fully decorated tree and the sounds of the Gavioli Organ, which dates back to the 19th century.

To top the special evening off, there’s also an appearance from Santa himself who hands out around 400 presents to children.

Geoff Hill, honorary secretary of the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, said: “The tree installation and Christmas Eve event date back to post-war Britain and always mark a popular date in the festive calendars of the people of Market Rasen.

“However, they wouldn’t be possible were it not for the donations of businesses like Chestnut Homes. A big thank you to the Chestnut Homes team for their generous donation which has helped us spread festive cheer across Market Rasen for another year.”

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “We’re always really passionate about supporting all the communities we build in, but this festive campaign was a particularly special one for us as it allowed us to join Market Rasen in honouring an age-old tradition too.

“Market Rasen is a fantastic place to live, with lots to do for the whole family, and brilliant community initiatives like this, making it the perfect location for those looking to set down roots somewhere new. We wish all Market Rasen residents a very Merry Christmas and here’s to a fantastic New Year.”

