Man arrested after break-in at Lincoln Cathedral cafe
The cafe will reopen on Thursday morning
A 41-year-old man has been arrested after Lincoln Cathedral’s cafe was broken into overnight.
Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the Cathedral at around 6am on Wednesday, December 7 after the burglary at the iconic building’s cafe.
They were contacted after workers arrived to find the tills at the site were missing.
Police said a till was later found opened on the floor, while windows and a door were also damaged.
The cafe was temporarily closed while the damage was assessed and it is now set to reopen during the morning of Thursday, December 8.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said on Wednesday afternoon: “I can also confirm a 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
A spokesperson for Lincoln Cathedral previously told The Lincolnite: “We’re currently focusing on getting the cafe back open as soon as we can. Fortunately the damage was minimal.
“The main target of the break in appears to have been the till, however no money is left in the cafe overnight.”
