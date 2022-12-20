Man arrested over several driving offences near Lincoln

A large anaerobic digestion plant could be built on the former RAF Metheringham airbase.

The plant would handle 182,000 tonnes of waste a year, according to pre-application documents submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

The proposed construction would happen on an eight hectare site to the east of the B1189 near Martin Moor.

It would include 16 digestion tanks, each 25 metres tall and 23 metres wide, as well as a waste reception building.

Anaerobic digestion sees animal, plant and food waste broken down to produce renewable biogas.

A small amount could be used for producing heat and electricity, with the rest exported to the local grid.

It would create significant levels of traffic, with 30 HGVs a day dropping waste off and another 40 picking up the by-products.

The council notes it could also impact the air quality and noise levels.

The applicant, Green Create Ltd, will have to carry out studies before a formal planning application is submitted.

Planning officers add that given the scale of the development, “we would also strongly encourage the applicant to undertake proportionate pre-application consultation with the local community.”

A request for guidance has also been submitted to Lincolnshire Council County.

Plans say that the digestion plant would be identical to one already operated by the company in the Netherlands.

The majority of the feedstock for the digester would come from Lincolnshire farms, according to the plans.

Green Create says the plant would help to produce more environmentally-friendly energy.

“The applicant’s mission is to treat and derive tangible value from large agricultural and industrial otherwise neglected waste streams,” the statement says.

“The vision is to create a greener future by providing low carbon fuels to the transport sector and aiding in the reduction of global carbon emissions.”

