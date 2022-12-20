Man arrested over several driving offences near Lincoln
Woman also arrested for being drunk in charge of a child
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several driving offences near Lincoln.
A silver Renault Megane failed to stop for police at approximately 12.30am in the early hours of Tuesday, 20 December. A short pursuit began before the car crashed on a bend near to Riseholme College.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, no licence, failing to provide a sample, no insurance and assault.
There were two passengers in the vehicle, a woman, and a young child. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported for anyone in the car.
The 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child.
The man and woman remain in police custody.