Man charged after assault on woman and children in Grimsby
Following an assault on a woman in a supermarket car park on on Holles Street in Grimsby, which was reported to us shortly before 6pm on Saturday 10 December 2022, a man has been charged.
It was reported that a man assaulted a woman causing facial injuries. Passers-by intervened and attempted to restrain a suspect who is reported to have assaulted one of those helping, causing minor injuries. Thankfully the woman was not seriously injured, but this was a very distressing incident for those concerned.
Daniel Skinner, aged 38-years-old of Salacon Way, Grimsby, was arrested in connection with the incident and has subsequently been charged with two counts of Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) and also for failing to surrender to police bail. He has been remanded to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 14 December 2022).
