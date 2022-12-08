Man charged after Lincoln Cathedral cafe burglary
Multiple offences on the charge sheet
Update 8 December 12.30pm
John Arnold, 41, of St Rumbold Street, Lincoln has been charged with theft from a shop, burglary and using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.
He has been remanded into court. Enquiries are still ongoing.
Original release
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged burglary at Lincoln Cathedral cafe.
We were called to the site earlier today, Wednesday, 7 December after workers arrived to find tills at the site were missing.
A till was later found opened on the floor – windows and a door were also damaged.
A man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.
Incident 41 of 7 December.
