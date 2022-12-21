Man charged for dangerous driving with child in the car in Lincoln
Woman suspected of being drunk in charge of child bailed
Mathew Hicklin, 33, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a breath test, and having no insurance, following an incident at Riseholme Road, Lincoln, on 20 December.
He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court today.
A 30-year-old woman has been released on bail.
