Man charged for dangerous driving with child in the car in Lincoln

Woman suspected of being drunk in charge of child bailed
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Mathew Hicklin, 33, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a breath test, and having no insurance, following an incident at Riseholme Road, Lincoln, on 20 December.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court today.

A 30-year-old woman has been released on bail.

