Man charged with attempted murder after Skegness knife attack
He will appear in court today
A man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife following an incident in Skegness.
Martin Yarrow was charged with the offences following an incident in Albany Road in which a woman in her 50s sustained minor injuries.
We received an emergency call at 7.46pm on 28 November where a woman stated a man had forced his way through a door and slashed her with a knife.
Officers attended but the man had left the scene.
Yarrow, aged 56, of Harrow Drive, Skegness, has been remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning, 1 December.
Incident 386 of 28 November refers.