Man jailed after random street stabbing and knife threats

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment following a ‘terrifying incident’ where he wielded a knife in the streets of Immingham in September this year.

Danny Whewell, 31, of Rose Gardens, Immingham, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday 1 December after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

Whewell was found guilty of one count of GBH wounding with intent and one count of threatening with a bladed article.

On Thursday 8 September, Whewell entered a supermarket on Washdyke Lane in the town and threatened a stranger with a large knife.

He then walked round the corner into a pub, brandishing knives and locking the door behind him. Whewell then stabbed a man to the shoulder.

Officers quickly attended and Whewell was arrested at the scene.

Officer in the case DC Emma Mclauchlan said: “This was a terrifying incident for those involved and will have also shocked the community, especially those who witnessed it.

“Whewell showed a complete lack of concern for anyone whilst he was wielding knives in the town centre, before then locking petrified customers in a pub and assaulting a man, causing injuries to his shoulder.

“Whewell is a dangerous man and I am pleased that he is now behind bars and unable to cause any further harm in, and to, our community.”

On sentencing, Judge Michael Fanning KC said: “It was simply a random attack on a randomly selected member of the public.

“You are dangerous. It is only a matter of time before the harm you cause could be very serious.”

Whewell was given life imprisonment with a minimum term of four years.