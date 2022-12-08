Man jailed over Lincoln Cathedral cafe burglary

He was charged with multiple offences

Update 8 December 4.04pm

The man responsible for a theft at Lincoln Cathedral has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

John Arnold, 41, of St Rumbold Street, Lincoln appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (8 December) charged with theft from a shop, burglary and using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

He was arrested following a swift investigation by the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team, and charged late last night.

His sentenced was passed at a hearing this afternoon.

Update 8 December 12.30pm

John Arnold, 41, of St Rumbold Street, Lincoln has been charged with theft from a shop, burglary and using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

He has been remanded into court. Enquiries are still ongoing.

Original release

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged burglary at Lincoln Cathedral cafe.

We were called to the site earlier today, Wednesday, 7 December after workers arrived to find tills at the site were missing.

A till was later found opened on the floor – windows and a door were also damaged.

A man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Incident 41 of 7 December.