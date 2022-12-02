Murder investigation in Skegness after man fatally stabbed

Lincolnshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a property in Skegness.

Officers received a report of a man with a suspected stab wound at a property in Grosvenor Road, at 9.26am, Friday 2 December.

Paramedics attended but the man, aged 47, died at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman was shortly arrested in the local area on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Officers remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, or witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 97 of 2 December.

