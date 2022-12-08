New Aldi store opens at Lincoln Moorland Centre
The latest Lincolnshire Aldi arrives
A new Aldi supermarket has been officially opened in Lincoln on Thursday.
Lincoln’s newest Aldi is located at 9 Moorland Way within the Moorland Centre complex off Tritton Road, further adding to the budget supermarket’s Lincolnshire empire.
The store will be managed by Scott Robinson, alongside a team of 33 colleagues from the local community – 11 of whom are new members of staff.
It will be open seven days a week between the hours of 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
Opening day celebrations saw Lincolnshire’s Paralympic hero Sophie Wells open the store as part of Aldi’s ongoing partnership with Team GB.
Complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables were handed out to the first 30 customers in the queue on opening day.
One of the first customers at the store, Tamyka Shannon-Otter, told The Lincolnite: “The supermarket looks amazing. Really nice to see how organised it was the staff was absolutely lovely.
“I was their for 7am and it was well worth the wait. Nice people coming to support their opening. Well done to all the staff. Great experience and the location of the store is great easy to get to closer to home.”
The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Lincoln to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community, by emailing [email protected].
