Over three decades of reunions for Boston school friends

A group of school friends from Boston who hadn’t seen each other for 35 years have been enjoying reunions with each other for over three decades since.

June Jay said it all started in 1950 when they were all at The Park School and had a photo taken together, but after leaving they didn’t see each other for 35 years.

June told BBC Look North that when she was approaching 50 she thought it would be nice if the school friends could meet up again, so she put a photo in the local paper.

She said: “I had a response of 35 girls and we met and it was quite a hilarious evening and we’ve met ever since.”

The women are still meeting each other twice a year since that first reunion 37 years ago in 1985, and have already planned next year’s gathering. Their ages now range from 85 to 91.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.