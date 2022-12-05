Probe into police actions over Lincolnshire boys’ stabbing incident
Two 10-year-old boys stabbed, one woman charged with attempted murder
The Independent Office for Police Conduct opened an independent investigation “into the actions of Lincolnshire Police” who attended an incident in Friskney during which two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.
Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill in Friskney on Tuesday, November 29 after reports of a concern for safety. Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk in Colchester, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after 1am the following day, after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.
Neither of the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
McEvoy appeared in court on Friday, December 2. She faces two charges of attempted murder on the two children and is also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.
Following this incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by Lincolnshire Police. A mandatory referral must be made by a force when there has been a death or serious injury following contact with the police.
In a statement to The Lincolnite on Monday, December 5, a spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We have begun an independent investigation into the actions of Lincolnshire Police who attended an incident in Friskney during which two ten-year-old boys were stabbed.
“We understand that police attended an address at Fold Hill shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, November 29 and forced entry to the property at around 1am the following morning (November 30). A woman was tasered and arrested by police, and two boys were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
“After we were notified by police about the incident we sent investigators to the police post incident procedure, where initial accounts were provided by the officers involved. Following the assessment of a referral we subsequently received from the force we declared an independent investigation on Thursday, December 1. Our enquiries are still at a very early stage.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.