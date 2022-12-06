Quirky house in uphill Lincoln offers ‘spectacular views across Lincoln and beyond’
On the market with a guide price close to £900k
A modern town house set on an elevated plot with “spectacular views across Lincoln and beyond” has been put on the market with a guide price of close to £900,000.
The property on Motherby Hill in uphill Lincoln is described as a “contemporary and substantial two bedroom home” and “the ultimate space for entertaining”.
The 3,000 square foot elevated property is arranged over three floors and adjoins the neighbouring Grade II-listed West Hill House, now converted into individual townhouses and apartments.
The current owners have a cinema room with an adjoining space for a hot tub on the top floor, a number of reception rooms of generous proportion ideal for large gatherings, and a collection of ‘snug’ spaces.
On the ground floor, a reception room opens to two double bedrooms, both with en suite facilities, and a snug which leads through to a utility room. On the first floor, there are three expansive reception spaces and a kitchen, with an additional study, a further snug area and a cloakroom with toilet.
The property also shares the same landscaped communal gardens as the adjoining Grade II-listed conversion, as well as having an undercroft car park and an integrated garage, which is currently used as a gym with sauna.
