Quirky house in uphill Lincoln offers ‘spectacular views across Lincoln and beyond’

A teenager who broke a man’s arm during an unprovoked attack in Gainsborough town centre was given a last chance to avoid jail.

Amis Taylor, 18, was caught on CCTV as he followed his victim down an alleyway on February 26 this year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the two men were known to each other and were in different groups which had gathered in Gainsborough town centre.

David Lee, prosecuting, said there appeared to have been some conversation between them about a stolen bike which Taylor insisted had been returned.

A short time later Taylor was seen following his victim towards an alleyway, although the actual attack was not captured on CCTV.

Mr Lee told the court: “What happened in the alleyway is that the complainant was grabbed from behind.

“He was then punched to his eye socket from behind and headbutted three times.

“When he fell to the ground for ten to fifteen seconds he was then kicked.”

The court heard Taylor surrendered himself to the police but made no comment during interview.

He later admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily harm on February 26.

His victim attended hospital and a month after the attack required surgery to place metal plates and screws in arm fracture caused by the kicks.

The court heard Taylor was living with his grandmother at the time of the attack but was now caring for his mother and working as a tree surgeon with his stepfather.

Neil Sands, mitigating, told the court Taylor had no previous convictions and had remained out of trouble for ten months since the incident.

“He understands kicking someone and breaking their arm crosses the custody threshold,” Mr Sands said.

“But I would seek to persuade the court that it can be suspended.”

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Taylor: “You were seeking out your victim and attacked him from behind.”

But Judge Sjolin Knight said she was able to pass a suspended sentence because of his lack of previous convictions and because he had a good chance of rehabilitation.

Taylor was sentenced to 13 months in a young offenders institution suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay his victim £300 compensation, obey a curfew for two months and complete 40 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.

Judge Sjolin Knight warned Taylor: “If you come before me again I will send you down the stairs.”

