Flashback 2022: Cost of living crisis causes financial misery

Money has been tight for both households and councils

2022 was supposed to be the year life returned to normal after the Covid pandemic.

Instead, it will be remembered as a year of soaring bills, financial worries and double-digit inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices through the roof, with the UK suffering worst than most countries and people’s wages barely covering everyday costs.

Households have been left asking how they can possibly afford to heat their homes this winter.

Warm banks have been set up in churches, children’s centres and libraries across Lincolnshire to help people struggling with their heating bills.

Cay Sherlock, co-ordinator at St Giles Methodist Church in Lincoln, says their “doors are always open to anyone in need.”

The church provides a free place to keep warm, as well as a drink, sandwich and conversation. (A list of warm rooms across Lincolnshire is available online.)

Caistor Food Bank said the cost of living crisis means they’re facing their biggest ever demand but increasing costs.

They have assisted a record 3,000 people in the last year – a third of which were children.

Trustee Thirza Dixon said the stories were “heartbreaking”. (Donations or requests for help can be made through their website.)

Meanwhile, councils are counting every penny as huge holes appeared in their budgets as a result of increasing service prices.

Lincolnshire faces cost pressures of nearly £60million at the latest count and officers have told members they won’t balance that without dipping into reserves.

Inflation also means that the county’s highways department has £20m less buying power than it was expecting this financial year. Smaller projects like road repairs and pothole filling could be hit as a result.

City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe admitted that a £1.3m shortfall meant: “It is likely we will be unable to carry on delivering everything we currently do to the same level.”

Leisure centres have resorted to turning down pool temparatures to deal with huge energy bills.

Three councils told The Lincolnite they’ve reduced the temperatures to save money, although the chillier pools are still within industry guidelines.

Meanwhile, the rising cost of construction and borrowing has cancelled at least one major project.

South Kesteven District Council expected to pay £10m for the refurbishment of the Deepings Leisure Centre. Instead, they were faced with double the annual payments, leading them to scrap it and close the facility.

With no end of the crisis in sight, 2023 will have even tough financial decisions in store for both households and councils.

If you need help, Citizens Advice offer free impartial advice, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm on 0800 1448848.

Council websites also provide information on relevant benefits and support which you may be entitled to.

