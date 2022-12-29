Rewind: Sex offenders jailed in 2022

Over 20 sex offenders were put behind bars for their horrific crimes in Greater Lincolnshire in 2022.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day, and this has included terrifying rape incidents and sickening sex crimes involving children.

Here is a round-up of cases we reported on resulting in prison sentences for sex offenders in Lincolnshire in 2022, as well as cases dealt with close to the border or by police forces further afield which had links to the county.

*The ages of all the above defendants was correct at the time of sentencing

Marian Feraru

Scunthorpe man Marian Feraru, *25, who raped one woman and assaulted another with intent to commit sexual offences was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes.

He offered no remorse for his actions and will serve a life sentence in prison, with more than 11 years before parole will be considered.

Shaun Otter

Lincoln man Shaun Otter, *52, was described as “dangerous” by a judge when he was found guilty of a string of sexual offences, including rape.

Otter was jailed for 21 years, but must also serve an extended licence period of six years on his release from jail, making a total sentence of 27 years.

Neil Jones

*No photograph was available from Lincolnshire Police

Neil Jones, *55, was found guilty of serious sexual offences against two children and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jones, had denied all 13 charges when appearing at Lincoln Crown Court in February 2022, but was found guilty of every offence.

Jones was sentenced for four counts of rape and five of indecent assault against the first victim, who was under 16 years of age at the time. He was also guilty of four counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Peter Green

*No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police

Peter Green, *90, was convicted of eight sexual charges against two victims and he was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment with one year extended licence period on any release from custody.

All of the offences occurred during the 1990s and were not reported to the police for two decades until Green’s youngest victim decided to come forward.

Adrian Moody

Scunthorpe man Adrian Moody, *31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison (plus one year on an extended licence) after being found guilty of nine offences.

Moody was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, one count of assault of a child, and one count of making indecent images of a child.

Rafal Urbanski

Lincoln man Rafal Urbanksi, *44, was jailed for nine years and three months after being convicted of rape

He was also sentenced for separate charges of carrying a bladed article and burglary, with these offences occurring in 2020. For carrying a bladed article he was sentenced to concurrent imprisonment of three months and the burglary sentencing runs consecutive to this.

Tahmid Majid

Tahmid Majid was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to two offences of sexual activity with a child.

The crimes came to light after a member of the public saw two men talking to a young girl and trying to persuade her to go with them, on a train to Manchester. The men had been seen talking to the young girl in a passageway adjacent to Grantham train station.

Nathan Bossley

Nathan Bossley, *20, was sentenced to eight years in a young person’s institute for the rape of a child.

Bossley was found guilty of raping a child under the age of 13. The offences of rape occurred on at least three occasions and took place between December 27, 2019 and May 24, 2021.

Dudley White

*Lincolnshire Police said no custody image of White was available as he was arrested in Wales

Dudley White, 52, of Powys, Llanwrytd Wells, Wales, was jailed for eight years after being charged with 10 counts of production of indecent images of a child under 16, three counts of making indecent images of a child, four counts of assaulting a child under 16 by touching, and two counts of inciting a child under 16 in non-penetrative sexual activity.

The offences were committed while White was living in the Stamford area.

Peter Burness

*No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police

The former head of music at a Lincolnshire church, and a local school, Peter Burness, was jailed for six years for the “heinous abuse” of an ex pupil and chorister fifty years ago.

Burness, *84, denied the charges, but was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault of a male in the 1970s. After a trial, he was jailed and also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for Life.

Stuart Allen

Bourne man Stuart Allen, *31, was jailed for six years after admitting to possessing indecent images of children and animals.

Caine Hull

Caine Hull, who tried to rape a stranger and sexually assaulted another woman, was jailed for five years and 10 months.

Lee Overton

Lincoln man Lee Overton was jailed for five-and-a-half years after being found guilty of 17 offences of sexual assault on a child under 13 years old.

Along with his prison sentence, Overton was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has been placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

Jamie Lee Tye

Jamie Lee Tye, *35, was jailed for five years and six months after committing further sexual offences against children two months after he was released on licence.

Anthony Fiddler

Bourne man Anthony Fiddler admitted a string of sexual offences after being caught by a “decoy” at a church and was jailed for four years and eight months.

Alistair Riggott

Sex offender Alistair Riggott, *53, was on the run for eight months before his arrest in northern Portugal and he was later jailed for three years.

The court heard he tried to get two girls aged under 14 to send him naked photos of themselves, and also attempted to cause them to look at an image of himself engaged in sexual activity. He also admitted attempting sexual communication with the children and making 122 Category A indecent images of children between December 2018 and May 2021.

Jason Kemp

Lincoln man Jason Kemp, *29, was jailed for 34 months, with eight months imprisonment to be served concurrently, for child offences which took place in Essex.

Niall Wright

Convicted sex offender Niall Wright, *22, failed to comply with the Sex Offenders’ Register when he began a new relationship and was jailed for two years and four months.

Wright was made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he was sentenced to four years youth detention in 2018 for offences against a child, and he is now back behind bars.

Nicholas Clements

Lincoln man Nicholas Clements, *35, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, and attempting to meet with a child following grooming.

Ben Thomas

Ben Thomas, *30, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

When teaching the children the piano – at a North Lincolnshire school, his home and their homes, with their parents also inside the property – Thomas would take out his mobile phone and record video, according to ITV.

Jason Hildred

Ex-railway worker Jason Hildred, 48, of Walpole Close in Pinchbeck, attempted to engage in sexual conversations with three people he thought were under-age girls while his girlfriend was dying of cancer. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Leslie Robson

*No photograph was available from Lincolnshire Police

Alford man Leslie Robson was jailed for 10 months after admitting to being in possession of thousands of indecent images of children.

Other significant cases close to border and with Lincolnshire links

In addition, there were also significant cases in 2022 not far from the Lincolnshire border, as well as some with links to the county dealt by other police forces in the England.

Elton Townend-Jones

Elton Townend-Jones, *51, from Wisbech, raped and sexually assaulted a schoolgirl over a five-year period and was jailed for 14 years.

The offences only came to light when a relative of the girl saw something suspicious and called police.

Iain Alderton

Iain Alderton from Market Rasen sexually assaulted three young girls, with the youngest only eight-years-old, was jailed for 10 years.

Alderton lived in Luton at the time of the offences and was found guilty of several sexual assaults on children as well as making indecent images.

Michael Bourn

Michael Bourn admitted sending sexually explicit pictures to a ’14-year-old girl’ and stealing thousands of pounds of items from hospital during the pandemic and was jailed for nine years and one month.

Bourn, *27, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He also admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, two counts of attempting to incite a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity and one count of robbery, relating to a handbag snatch in June 2021.

Daniel Potterton

Lincolnshire man Daniel Potterton, *20, who sexually exploited a teenage girl after his car was intercepted by motor patrol officers from Northumbria Police, was jailed for six years.

Potterton randomly added the victim as a friend on Snapchat and began messaging her back in June. Despite knowing she was 14, Potterton, of Kirton, Boston, began regularly driving from his Lincolnshire home up to South Tyneside to meet the girl and engage in sexual activity.

John Beswick

Father-of-two John Beswick, *53, was jailed for 30 months after being caught in an undercover police sting trying to meet a decoy ’13-year-old girl’ for sex.

Beswick travelled from his home in Lincoln to The Cricketers pub in Ipswich to meet man he believed to be the stepfather of a teenage girl.

Koji Takeuchi

Buddhist monk Koji Takeuchi was jailed for two years for indecently assaulting two young girls after winning the trust of their families.

The offences came to light after press reports of a separate case when Takeuchi, *82, was jailed for similar offences two years ago.

Alex Foster

A Northamptonshire Police employee was arrested at a KFC car park in Newark after having sexual chats with an undercover officer he thought was a 15-year-old girl. In November 2022, Alex Foster was jailed for 24 months.

