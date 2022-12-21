Scunthorpe raid sees £35k of cannabis seized by police
Approximately £35,000 worth of what is believed to be cannabis has been seized following a warrant a property on Cottage Beck Road in Scunthorpe yesterday (Tuesday, December 20).
Upon entering the property officers discovered around 66 cannabis plants and equipment associated with the growth of the Class B drugs.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis. He has since been released on police bail whilst we continue with enquiries.
Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.