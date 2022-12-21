Scunthorpe raid sees £35k of cannabis seized by police

A seven-year-old boy from Market Rasen raised £330 for St Barnabas Hospice by making Christmas baubles in memory of his auntie NatNat.

Natalie Watson was an end-of-life care coordinator for St Barnabas who sadly died of brain cancer on July 9 this year at the age of 34.

Jonah initially set himself of target of raising £100 and also wrote a special letter thanking St Barnabas’ doctors and nurses for looking after his aunt.

Jonah said: “I started making baubles about a month ago with her name on and family and friends bought them; they are very excited to have them on their Christmas trees. Auntie NatNat loved Christmas, and so do I. We have four trees in our house and baubles with her name on!

“I always had fun with her, we used to dance together, and she always smiled. I’m very proud and happy that people like the baubles and that I can help St Barnabas by giving this money. I wanted to raise £100, but I got £330, and now I want to raise even more by doing other things!”

Natalie’s sister Becky said: “Natalie was so special, really the most caring, loving and giving person, and she adored her three children. There was a constant stream of family members and friends visiting Natalie while she was cared for at home, and nurse Emma went out of her way to check in with her and the whole family.

“I hope all the St Barnabas staff truly know how special they are; their care made a massive difference to Natalie and to all of us who love and miss her so much.”

The letter Jonah wrote was given to Emma Rogers, one of the clinical staff that cared for Natalie, who was able to share it with her whole team.

She said: “I am privileged to have cared for Natalie in her last phase of life. The family were amazing and always at her bedside; it really was beautiful to see.”

Natalie’s colleague Julie Bishop, PCCC Clinical Lead Nurse, paid tribute to her saying: “We really miss Nat in our team; she was the life and soul of the party. She was always really family orientated, and we have been smiling to ourselves recently as she would always be the first to put her Christmas tree up!

“A huge thank you to Jonah for raising so much money for us, it is a fantastic achievement, and the baubles are so lovely.”

