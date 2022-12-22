Sexual predator found with young girl in hotel room thanks to eavesdropping samaritan

Tahmid Majid of Whitehorse Road, Croydon, has pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court, of two offences of sexual activity with a child.

The offences took place between February 2020 and June 2022.

The crimes came to light on Sunday, 26 June 2022, after a member of the public saw two men talking to a young girl and trying to persuade her to go with them, on a train to Manchester. The men had been seen talking to the young girl in a passageway adjacent to Grantham train station.

A conversation was overheard, to the effect, the girl could earn large sums of money, and would be given a house to live in. The concerned member of the public contacted Lincolnshire Police, and reported what he had seen and heard.

Officers attended the area and established the girl had left, in a taxi, with the two men. Shortly afterwards, officers tracked the young girl and the defendant to a hotel room. Majid was arrested.

Enquiries revealed he had been travelling from London to engage in sexual activity with the young girl for over 2 years. Majid was subsequently charged and appeared at court on 2 July 2022, he was remanded into custody and remained there until his trial.

Part way through the trial he has today pleaded guilty to the two offences. He has been sentenced to 9 years in prison, handed a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

A Court Award of £250 was given to the member of the public who called the police. This award was awarded by Judge Hirst and comes from the High Sheriff, in recognition of the caller’s great efforts in the incident.

DC Helen Morris, Protecting Vulnerable People, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are so grateful to the person who took the time to call us and tell us what they had seen and heard. It was the right decision to ring us. Their actions have been recognised by the court award today.

“My thanks also go to the victim, for her bravery and determination, in helping to get this man convicted and taken off the streets, he has been remanded in custody since June.

“We rely on information from our community to keep people safe. If something doesn’t feel right then ring and let us decide and check the information out. If you are scared or worried about child sexual exploitation, call and talk to us, we will do our very best to help.”

If you or someone you know are worried about child exploitation, if would like to find out more or talk to someone, we are here to help. Further information and contact details of people that can help, can be found on our website, visit, Support organisations | Child abuse | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk)

