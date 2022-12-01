Shoplifter jailed for series of five-finger discounts in Lincoln

He was convicted of eight thefts over two weeks

Shoplifter Drew Garside, has been sentenced to 30 weeks in prison after being convicted of eight thefts over a two-week period.

Garside, 27, of Laughton Way North, Lincoln, had targeted Boots and Co-op stores in Lincoln between 15 November and 30 November.

Goods he stole included chocolates and gift sets, and added up to more than £500.

He was arrested yesterday (30 November) by Lincoln officers following a report of a theft from Boots, and has appeared in Lincoln District Magistrates’ Court today.

He was also given a further 30 week sentence for eight breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to run concurrently.

He had been given the CBO on 15 May 2019 due to persistent begging, with conditions designed to prevent further offending.

The conditions included not placing himself in a position to gather money in the city centre, or to approach anyone and ask for money in the city centre.

In August this year, it was amended to include a ban on entering retail premises in Lincoln to reflect his persistent shop-lifting, and extended until 15 May 2024. That order remains in place and will still be active when he is released from prison.

A CBO is an order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.