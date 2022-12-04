Skegness Aquarium’s much-loved shark Nudge in breeding trip to France
“A lot of the staff are going to seriously miss Nudge”
A popular Zebra shark at Skegness Aquarium has moved to France to be bred with two females over there and “a lot of the staff are going to seriously miss Nudge”.
Nudge first arrived in Skegness as a small black and white striped shark, but over the years he lost the stripes and has now got his spots. He has became a social media icon and is described as a ‘mascot’ for the aquarium.
Skegness Aquarium closed temporarily on Wednesday, November 30 to allow Nudge to move to Paris. At the age of eight, he will be leaving Skegness to head to his new home Cinéaqua Aquarium de Paris Cinéaqua where it is hoped he will breed.
Paul Fish, from Skegness Aquarium, told BBC Look North: “He’s now fully mature and he’s going to be bred with two females that are over in his new aquarium. He’s going to have lots of puppies and breed to help the breeding of sharks as we all know sharks are being endangered now.”
