Snow and icy weather forecast for Lincolnshire coast
There could be a few sleet and snow showers
A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office and includes areas of the coast in Greater Lincolnshire, where there is also a chance of some snow showers.
The weather warning is already in place and will run until 12pm on Wednesday, December 14, covering areas of the county including Immingham, Grimsby, Waltham, Skegness, Alford, and Chapel St Leonards.
The Met Office has forecast a few sleet and snow showers along the coastal strip of eastern England which will “bring a risk of some slippery surfaces”.
The Met Office added to expect “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces” and “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.