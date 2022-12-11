South Kesteven Independent councillor to face conduct review

A South Kesteven District Councillor will face a code of conduct review panel on Monday.

The authority has restricted the identity of the complaint and complainants on its site as they are “likely to reveal the identity of an individual”.

However, Market and West Deeping Councillor Ashley Baxter has revealed the complaint relates to himself and alleges breaches of the Members’ Code of Conduct in events during and immediately after the Full Council meeting at Meres Leisure Centre on March 3, 2022.

He said the complaints were made by one councillor and from a council officer, and that the cost of the investigation is more than £9,000.

Councillor Baxter is calling for it to be held in public, although the listing online still shows it as exempt session.

He has called the claims vindictive and said they have resulted in loss of sleep as well as stress and anxiety.

In extracts from his response to the review, Councillor Baxter has revealed that he has previously sought local resolution about the issues instead of “spending further time and resources” on the hearing but that the Investigating Officer felt otherwise

“It is my view that the complaints and proposed sanctions are a deliberate attempt to undermine my credibility as an effective councillor,” he will say in documents to the hearing.

“I have been told by many people that I am a diligent councillor who asks many difficult yet very relevant questions at council committee meetings.

“The financial cost to the council of conducting this investigation is already over £9,000,” he said.

A South Kesteven District Council spokesperson said it was important members adhered to the Code of Conduct which sets out the standards of behaviour expected by those in public office.