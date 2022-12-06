Strep A in Lincolnshire: Symptoms, infections and prevention

Strep A has reached Lincolnshire, with fewer than five cases recorded so far.

Group A streptococcus (GAS) is a common bacteria that many of us carry in throats and on skin, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Awareness of the infection has heightened since the death of nine children in recent weeks at the hands of the usually harmless illness.

Lincolnshire’s Director for Public Health, Professor Derek Ward, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire on Tuesday that “a few cases” have emerged in Lincolnshire, going on to confirm that the figure is less than five.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust CEO Andrew Morgan said “some of the media coverage around the challenge of Strep A is adding pressure, including in our own A&E departments” during a Health Scrutiny Committee for Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

This relates to an “anecdotal increase” in A&E attendances from individuals concerned about the symptoms of Strep A, which Mr Morgan suggests is a direct result of increased media coverage on the matter.

According to the UKHSA’s statutory notifications for infectious diseases, 14 cases of scarlet fever were reported in Lincolnshire for the week ending December 4, and one case of invasive GAS in South Holland.

So what is Strep A?

GAS can cause a number of infections when bacteria makes it into parts of the body where it is not normally found, such as the lungs or bloodstream.

It can be spread by close contact with an infected person, and passed on through coughs and sneezes – or even from a flesh wound.

Investigations into the recent reports of children dying with Strep A are currently underway by the UK Health Security Agency, though they claim no evidence points towards a new strain.

UKHSA guidelines state: “It isn’t possible to say for certain what is causing higher than usual rates of these infections.

“There is likely a combination of factors, including increased social mixing compared to the previous years as well as increases in other respiratory viruses.”

What infections can it prompt?

Infections in the skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract are possible with Group A Strep, and it is responsible for bugs such as scarlet fever, cellulitis and tonsillitis.

The UKHSA say they are currently noticing higher numbers of scarlet fever cases as a result of this spike in Strep A.

Symptoms to be aware of

Symptoms of GAS include a fever, chills, muscle aches and a sore throat. As previously mentioned, this can sometimes lead to scarlet fever.

The first sign of something like scarlet fever are often flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature or swollen neck glands.

A rash then appears 12 to 48 hours later before spreading across your body to make your skin feel rough.

You should call NHS 111 or your GP if your child’s condition worsens, they are eating much less than normal, have a temperature over 39C or if they are very tired or irritable.

Experts advise you to call 999 or go straight to A&E if your child has difficulty breathing, shows pauses between breaths, has blue lips or will not stay awake.

Prevention

Much like the actions of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts recommend good hygiene to stop the spread of this bug.

Parents are being asked to teach their child the importance of washing your hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds, using a tissue to catch sneezes and coughs, and keeping your distance from others when they feel unwell.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.