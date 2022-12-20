Takeover for Lincoln estate agent after sudden closure

Property consultant company Taylor Walsh has closed operations in Lincoln, handing over to estate agents Pygott & Crone.

The Lincoln branch of Taylor Walsh Property Consultants on Silver Street only opened in July 2021, following a boom in the local property market – but that appears to have been short lived.

The firm says it has been exploring options over recent months before arriving at the decision to close the Lincoln branch and hand over all local assets and business to Pygott & Crone.

An email update was sent out on Tuesday to inform customers of changes to the Taylor Walsh business model, calling the decision to close the Lincoln branch a “difficult one”.

The email reads: “It has been a priority to us that we find the right local agent for you with the same standards of excellent service that we find important, and to be confident that we have passed the management of the property to safe and experienced hands.

“After a considered process, I am delighted to inform you that as of today, Pygott & Crone Estate Agents are taking over all the business of Taylor Walsh in Lincoln and the surrounding areas.

“Pygott & Crone are looking forward to building on the fantastic service you have been offered by Taylor Walsh and to also bring you the added reassurance and support that you should expect from one of the UK’s most respected and multi-award winning estate agency brands.”

Taylor Walsh says the team will work closely with Pygott & Crone to ensure the transfer of the business happens quickly and in the background.

Customers will be contacted by Pygott & Crone in due course to confirm the processes that are in place to transfer over any sales or letting information to their own systems.

A local customer, who did not wish to be named, expressed their disappointment at the news, saying: “Taylor Walsh were super keen to get our business, however once we had contract signed we had minimal contact from our agent and the wider team.

“At this point we have heard nothing for 6 weeks. We only found out by checking junk mail today that they have closed the Lincoln office and passed everyone to Pygott & Crone without our knowledge or permission.”

