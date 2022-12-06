The Lincolnite Tries: LNER’s 1st Class Festive Menu

The complimentary menu is available on first class services across December

London North Eastern Railway has launched a new festive menu on board its trains this Christmas, offering a range of seasonal snacks and treats to try on your journeys.

LNER’s complimentary First Class Festive menu began will run on all the operator’s trains until Monday, January 9 – with the usual Deli, Dish and Dine menus returning from Tuesday, January 10 next year.

Food and drink orders are taken at your seat by a member of the LNER team, who will then bring it direct to you without the need to get up out of your chair.

Fresh, locally sourced food and drinks can be found across the complimentary menu, with something for all palettes across all age groups, subject to availability.

The Lincolnite went to sample the new menu on a Lincoln to London King’s Cross service on Monday.

The new menu contains savoury favourites such as bacon rolls, chicken and stuffing sandwiches and a hog roast sausage roll, as well as vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

These include a cheese savoury roll, a vegan sausage roll and a plant-based bang bang salad bowl, with sweet potato pakora on a bed of quinoa, peppers, mixed leaves and edamame beans.

For those with a sweet tooth, you too can be catered for in the form of stollen flavoured muffins, fruity Yorkshire flapjack, chocolate orange truffles or even an almond and salted caramel flavoured porridge pot.

The drinks menu is also extensive – with alcohol being served seven days a week from 11.30am each day, along with a range of soft and hot drinks.

LNER’s signature Hop on Board Ale is available, as well as Spanish rosé, red or white wine, Budvar lager, or perhaps a spirit – such as whisky, gin or vodka.

If you don’t want an alcoholic drink on board the train, you can choose from a number of fruit juices, waters or fizzy soft drinks, as well as the usual coffee, tea or hot chocolate offerings.

For a more comprehensive look at the First Class Festive menu, visit the LNER website.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.