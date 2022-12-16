The Lincolnite tries: The Old Bakery new menu

It has been taken over by Lincoln College

The Old Bakery on Burton Road in Lincoln has new owners and a brand new menu — so The Lincolnite went to sample some of the dishes.

Lincoln College has taken over the Old Bakery, making it the only not-for-profit fine dining restaurant in the city, which will also help plug skills gaps in catering and hospitality across Lincolnshire.

The Christmas party menu contains starters such as chicken & oregano terrine, tomato, lemon and chickpea soup, and own cured Gravadlax, with mains including 14 hour blade of beef, turkey breast, and pumpkin & chestnut tart. Christmas toffee pudding and dark chocolate tiffin with salted popcorn are among the desserts.

Starters on the a la carte menu include pea tart and Lincoln blue cheese mousse, with mains such as chicken breast, roast cod loin, 14 hour blade of beef, roast beetroot, and torched feta. The desserts on this menu include The Old Bakery Chocolate, Vanilla Cake, Cranberry Parfait, and Malta Panna Cotta.

The Old Bakery will also be doing a seven course tasting menu in the new year, while the restaurant can also be hired out by businesses.

In addition, three bespoke boutique rooms will be available to book from the end of January 2023.

Using a grant from The Lincoln Town Deal Fund, Lincoln College bought the restaurant on Burton Road and invested in a dining room and kitchen refit, before opening the doors to the public last week.

Further Towns Fund Money has been invested in the College training kitchens at its Monks Road campus to mark the launch of the Lincoln School of Hospitality and Catering.

Level three college students and apprentices will get the opportunity to work alongside the Head Chef Barry Dawson at the Old Bakery as part of their “Finishing School” preparation to enter the workplace.

The Old Bakery restaurant is open between Thursday and Saturday (12pm-3pm and 6pm-10pm), as well as on Sundays (12pm-3pm).

