The Lincolnite tries: The Old Bakery new menu

It has been taken over by Lincoln College
Head Chef Barry Dawson with one of his dishes at the Old Bakery restaurant in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Old Bakery on Burton Road in Lincoln has new owners and a brand new menu — so The Lincolnite went to sample some of the dishes.

Lincoln College has taken over the Old Bakery, making it the only not-for-profit fine dining restaurant in the city, which will also help plug skills gaps in catering and hospitality across Lincolnshire.

The Christmas party menu contains starters such as chicken & oregano terrine, tomato, lemon and chickpea soup, and own cured Gravadlax, with mains including 14 hour blade of beef, turkey breast, and pumpkin & chestnut tart. Christmas toffee pudding and dark chocolate tiffin with salted popcorn are among the desserts.

Chicken & oregano terrine – toasted corn salsa, adobo sauce, tortilla cracker, and sunflower seeds. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Roast tomato, lemon, and chickpea soup. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Take a look inside the Old Bakery. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Old Bakery Manager Chris Wilson and Head Chef Barry Dawson. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Starters on the a la carte menu include pea tart and Lincoln blue cheese mousse, with mains such as chicken breast, roast cod loin, 14 hour blade of beef, roast beetroot, and torched feta. The desserts on this menu include The Old Bakery Chocolate, Vanilla Cake, Cranberry Parfait, and Malta Panna Cotta.

The Old Bakery will also be doing a seven course tasting menu in the new year, while the restaurant can also be hired out by businesses.

Turkey breast with roast baby potatoes, chipolata, Brussels sprouts with bacon, and cranberry jelly. | Photo: Steve Smsailes for The Lincolnite

14 hour blade of beef – red wine fondant, roast carrot, and caramelised sweet Silverskin onions. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Poached cod – celeriac & potato Boulangere, and lemon creamed savoy. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Own cured Gravadlax – rye, candied beans, dijon, pink onions, dill cream cheese. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Dark chocolate tiffin with condensed milk, vanilla olive oil, sweet balsamic, and salted popcorn. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The food is cooked by Head Chef Barry Dawson. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

In addition, three bespoke boutique rooms will be available to book from the end of January 2023.

Using a grant from The Lincoln Town Deal Fund, Lincoln College bought the restaurant on Burton Road and invested in a dining room and kitchen refit, before opening the doors to the public last week.

Further Towns Fund Money has been invested in the College training kitchens at its Monks Road campus to mark the launch of the Lincoln School of Hospitality and Catering.

Christmas toffee pudding, with toffee sauce and ginger marscapone. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Old Bakery is located on Burton Road in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Level three college students and apprentices will get the opportunity to work alongside the Head Chef Barry Dawson at the Old Bakery as part of their “Finishing School” preparation to enter the workplace.

The Old Bakery restaurant is open between Thursday and Saturday (12pm-3pm and 6pm-10pm), as well as on Sundays (12pm-3pm).

