‘They’re turning a blind eye’ – Call for enquiry into secretive failing academies

One in four children attending a poorly rated school in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire academies have been accused of failing hundreds of children and hiding their problems from the authorities.

Senior councillors gave a damning verdict on the “lack of transparency” from academy trusts, which left the council ignorant of problems until it was too late.

Councillor Richard Davies called for an enquiry into education in Lincolnshire, blaming academies for turning a blind eye to poor standards.

One in four Lincolnshire children currently go to a school rated Requires Improvement or Inadequate by Ofsted.

There were concerns that secretive academies were unwilling to work with the council, reducing oversight on the schools.

Councillor Davies told a meeting of the County Executive: “It isn’t five or ten children that are being let down, but hundreds over at least a decade. That’s a scandal and we need to do something.

“If we don’t take action, no one else will. The academies are largely turning a blind eye. The figures show children are being let down and we can’t stay silent.

“There is no more serious role for us as an authority than promoting children’s education. There needs to be proper enquiry into what’s going on, because it’s clear we’re doing worse than our statistical neighbours.

“Something here in Lincolnshire means we’re not as good as other local authorities.”

Council leader Councillor Martin Hill said it was far more difficult to talk to academies in trouble under the new system.

“We used to approach failing schools confidentially when they were having problems. That’s gone – now headteachers will simply tell you everything is wonderful and they’re doing a great job,” he said.

He added there was a “lack of transparency over academies,” and “local authorities have deliberately been taken out of the equation.”

Confidentiality rules meant that often councillors only became aware of problems when Ofsted reports had made the issues public knowledge.

Deputy Leader Councillor Patricia Bradwell said: “We have no jurisdiction to go into an academy – they are effectively a private business. It is up to them to include local parents.”

She said that the majority of schools welcomed councillors becoming involved, although Councillor Davies said an academy primary school in his ward was “obtuse, difficult and extremely combative” when it came to this.

Officers said the county council has worked for years to find trusts to take over some of the lowest-performing schools, which was particularly difficult when they were church-run.

Lincoln Castle Academy has become the latest school facing special measures, with the trust threatened with funding cuts after a recent Inadequate report by Ofsted.

