Two million COVID-19 vaccinations in two years for Lincolnshire

On December 8, 2020, the first ever vaccination against coronavirus was administered in Lincolnshire – two years on and that total has just clocked over two million combined jabs.

84-year-old retired NHS worker Janet Judson from Lincoln was the first person in Lincolnshire to get the new COVID-19 vaccine at Lincoln County Hospital in December 2020.

GP services in Lincolnshire joined the vaccination rollout programme a week later, utilising spaces at the Lincolnshire Showground and the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston as Mass Vaccination Centres.

Major milestones have been consistently reached as the target to get the population protected against coronavirus took shape across 2020 and 2021.

Fast forward to Friday, December 9, 2022 and Lincolnshire has now given two million vaccinations against the virus.

Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “In December 2020 and January 2021, the first vaccination centres opened their doors, including our very own PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston, and the GP-run centre at the Meres, Grantham, and we haven’t looked back since.

“Hitting such a huge number is astonishing, especially when you think about what it represents. Two years ago we went from literally nothing to having a full-scale mass vaccination programme rolled out in a matter of weeks, something that had never been done before and that has saved lives across Lincolnshire and the country.”

The programme is far from over, however. Autumn boosters are still available for anyone over the age of 5 who lives with diabetes or cares for someone that does.

As well as this, the NHS are keen for children and adults aged 5-49 who are in one or more of the at risk groups, or who are household contacts of someone with immunosuppression, including pregnant women, carers and frontline health and social care workers.

These can be arranged via the National Booking Service or calling 119. Alternatively, you may have been contacted directly by your GP.

Walk-in boosters will be available for over 50s on Sunday, December 11 at The Meres in Grantham, between 9,30am and 12.30pm.

