Woman appears in court charged with stabbing two 10-year-old boys near Boston

She spoke only to confirm her name and personal details

A woman charged with attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed has today (Friday) appeared in court.

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill in Friskney, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a concern for safety.

Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested shortly after 1am on Wednesday after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

McEvoy this morning appeared in a glass panelled dock at Lincoln Magistrates Court flanked by two security officers.

She was wearing a grey track suit and spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth during the five minute hearing.

The court clerk then read out the four charges faced by McEvoy.

She faces two charges of attempted murder on the two children and is also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Beth Lee who asked for the matter to be sent to Lincoln Crown Court.

District Judge Peter Veits refused an application for bail and remanded McEvoy back into custody. McEvoy will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 December.

Judge Veits told McEvoy: “These are very serious allegations your are facing.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that from around 4.30pm on Tuesday, specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the Fold Hill property which continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am (November 30) and a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 10-year-old boys sustained stab wounds in the incident and both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A force spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.