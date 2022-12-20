Xbox and e-scooter stolen from Lincoln university halls
Separate incidents around a month apart
We are seeking to identify the man in the images in connection with two burglaries at Pine Mill university accommodation, Beevor Street, Lincoln.
An Xbox was stolen from the communal living room area of Pine Mill university, Beevor Street, Lincoln, at around 5.20am on 4 December. Incident 146 of 4 December refers
Prior to this burglary, an electric scooter was stolen from the accommodation at around 2.30am on 11 November.
Extensive inquiries have been carried out and we have recently been able to secure CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with our investigation. Incident 119 of November 24.
If you recognise this man, please call us on 101 and quote the relevant incident number.