89-year-old man waits over 60 hours for a hospital bed

An 89-year-old man suffering from chest pains faced an agonising wait of more than two days between the times of an ambulance being called and getting a bed in hospital.

Maurice Cole’s GP called an ambulance at 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and it didn’t arrive until 8am the following morning, almost 15 hours later. The ambulance got to Scunthorpe General Hospital in around 30 minutes, but was then parked outside waiting for a further nine hours.

He was taken into A&E at around 5pm on Wednesday evening (December 28), but he was unable to get a hospital bed until the Friday morning (December 30).

Maurice’s son Andy Cole told BBC that he was told that there were only 13 ambulances waiting at Scunthorpe, but more than 33 at Grimsby’s hospital, so it would be quicker to wait at the former.

Andy said: “All the beds in the cubicles in casualty were fully used up and down two of the corridors that I saw, in casualty, people were on chairs and on trolleys, it was just appalling.”

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust runs the hospitals in Scunthorpe and Grimsby and offered its “sincere apologies” to Maurice and his family.

It told BBC Look North that it saw almost 3,000 people in Grimsby and Scunthorpe’s A&Es over the festive holidays, with 489 that Tuesday (December 27) alone. The trust said when the hospital is full there is “no space to admit patients from ambulances” and that people can help by “only coming to A&E if it is a genuine emergency”.

