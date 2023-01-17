A157 at Hainton and Burgh on Bain ‘totally blocked’ after crash
Lincolnshire Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes
The A157 at Hainton and Burgh on Bain is totally blocked after a collision on Tuesday morning.
The road is closed and there is very slow traffic both ways from School Lane to B1225 High Street after the crash involving two vehicles, according to AA Traffic.
Lincolnshire Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes if possible.
The force added that they have also received multiple reports of crashes on the A15 and are advising people to ensure they drive to the conditions of the road.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now