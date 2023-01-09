Bizarre lost and found items left at Travelodge hotels in Lincoln
And at the hotel in Thorpe on the Hill too
A box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II face masks, a space shuttle camera, a family heirloom vintage monopoly game, and even a large whole smoked sea bass were among the items left behind at the Travelodge hotels in Lincoln City Centre and Thorpe on the Hill over the last 12 months.
The UK’s first budget hotel chain recently revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels, including in Lincoln and nearby Thorpe on the Hill.
Travelodge’s 2022 lost and found inventory report revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia being left behind at its hotels. Elsewhere in the UK, one forgetful guest staying at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II, which her grandmother had started in 1947.
The hotel team at Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge saved a bride’s day when the best man forget to take the five tier Liverpool Football Club-themed cake to the wedding reception, but what lost on found items were found in Lincoln?
Lincoln City Centre Travelodge
- Space Shuttle camera
- A steampunk costume
- A family heirloom vintage Monopoly game
- A box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II face masks
- A rainforest terrarium
Lincoln Thorpe On The Hill Travelodge
- A large whole smoked sea bass
- 100 red roses
- A £300 Apple gift card
In the nearby Newark North Muskham Travelodge, a balance bike and a pair of Tom Ford Aviator Sunglasses were among the items left behind.
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our hotels in Lincoln, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included a space shuttle camera, a large whole smoked sea bass, 100 red roses and a box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II face masks.
“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.
“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”
