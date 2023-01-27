Calls for more council support in Cost of Living crisis

North Kesteven District Council said it is already supporting residents in the Cost of Living crisis after a motion called on councillors to do more following a 40% rise in food bank referrals.

Councillor David Suiter’s motion called for the authority to run a Real Living Wage campaign, to ensure council decisions did not disproportionately impact struggling residents, and to declare a ‘Cost of Living Emergency’.

He said: “Many of our residents are facing a cost of living emergency due to a range of factors, including rising inflation, increases in energy prices and government tax rises.

“For ordinary people, the cost of living crisis is acute, and will not go away soon, so I believe that immediate action is needed”

He highlighted the disproportionate impact of the crisis on low income households and the role of the council in providing advice and support.

Councillor Bob Aldershaw pointed to the fact that 1,800 people signed up to a community grocery shop and a 40% increase in referrals to the food bank and larder.

Those against the motion, argued that the council was already taking steps to support residents, including running a real living wage and working with community and voluntary sector partners to provide targeted support.

Councillor Melody Shanahan-Kluth said: “We are committed to working with others to ensure that we can harness both the goodwill and the wealth of our district to benefit all our residents.

“We do that continually, in everything that we do, our residents are the most important people to us.”

Opponents also pointed out that the council could not control factors such as inflation and energy prices, and that declaring a Cost of Living emergency would have no practical effect.

The motion received eight votes in favor, 22 against and three abstentions.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.