Convicted sex offender still at large over a month after absconding from Lincolnshire prison
He was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent
A convicted sex offender who was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent is still at large after absconding from an open prison in Lincolnshire in November.
Paul Marshall, 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston on November 22, 2022 and Lincolnshire Police put an appeal out to the public for information on his whereabouts.
On Monday, January 9, 2023 Lincolnshire Police confirmed that there were no new updates with the investigation, so Marshall is still at large.
At the time of their original appeal in November, Lincolnshire Police said Marshall was thought to be in the Mansfield/Nottingham area and said anyone who sees him should not approach him, but should instead call 999 quoting incident 298 of 22/11/2022.
Nottinghamshire Police also previously released CCTV images showing Marshall in Mansfield town centre.
On December 1, Lincolnshire Police said their investigation had led to the identification of footage, which they believe may be Marshall (pictured below). The footage was captured on Wednesday, November 30 in Doncaster.
Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman previously said the “fault lies with the system that puts people in the wrong kind of prison” after Marshall absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.
The local MP later told The Lincolnite that, despite it being the first abscond since a tightening of the open prison system, it was a “sign of failure”. He added that it is important to look at various factors when considering those placed in open prisons.
