Councillor believes empty military bases in Lincolnshire could be used to house asylum seekers

A councillor in Yorkshire believes empty military bases in Lincolnshire would be better suited for housing asylum seekers.

There is reportedly a deal under consideration to use the former student halls of residence – the Lawns complex – in Cottingham in East Riding of Yorkshire to house up to 1,000 asylum seekers at a time. It is in the hands of the government and the University of Hull, which owns the land and says no decision has been made.

When asked if a former halls of residence is the perfect place for the government to put asylum seekers, Councillor Ros Jump (Independent) from East Riding of Yorkshire Council told BBC Look North: “Yes, if you look at it like that in a one statement, ideal, but then you’ve got to look at the devil in the detail it’s not ideal. Why not use empty service bases down in Lincolnshire?”

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman previously suggested using disused military bases or larger purpose-built facilities. Alongside disused military bases, the government has recently suggested that it could look at caravan parks.

However, East Lindsey District Council would consider taking legal action over the use of caravan parks to house asylum seekers, leader Craig Leyland has confirmed.

