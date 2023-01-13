Date set for Lincoln Pride 2023
Free to attend, but you can buy tickets with additional perks
The date has been confirmed for Lincoln Pride 2023 this summer when thousands of people will come together to celebrate love in the city.
Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community, offering live music and other activities for a fully immersive experience that leaves pre-judgements at the door.
Lincoln Pride organisers have now confirmed that this year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 19. 2023.
Lincoln Pride is free to attend, but due to popular demand the organisers have released the first VIP (£50) & Rainbow circle (£20) tickets early, which grant access to exclusive areas and additional perks – see more information here.
Organisers said: “We have so much more exciting information to come in the near future, including our location, sponsors, headliners and much more. We hope you’re as excited as we are! See you on Saturday the 19th of August.”
Lincoln Pride returned with a bang in 2022 from LGBTQ+ groups to the city’s Mayor and police crews, who all took part and supported the first event since coronavirus had cancelled it in 2020 and 2021.
