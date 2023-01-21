Dolly Parton congratulates Lincolnshire for 10 years of reading scheme
A local boy she met on The One Show is still an avid reader
American singer Dolly Parton has congratulated North Lincolnshire Council as a reading initiative it rolled out is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
North Lincolnshire schoolboy Teddy, who is now almost 10-years-old, met Dolly when he appeared live on BBC One’s The One Show in 2019. He was signed up to the Imagination Library by his parents Katie and Chris and his love of reading has continued since.
The project was launched initially by Dolly and has seen millions of books gifted in the UK. The scheme in North Lincolnshire has been a big success and Dolly told BBC Look North: “All of these wonderful accomplishments though have very little to do with me, but they have everything to do with you.”
