Dramatic video as van engulfed in flames on Doddington Road
The incident caused some traffic delays
A video captured the dramatic moment a white transit van went up in flames on Doddington Road in Lincoln on Thursday morning.
The incident happened on Doddington Road in Birchwood just off the A46 Lincoln bypass, and caused some significant rush hour delays.
A reader, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted The Lincolnite at around 8.50am with footage of the scene.
It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured in the crash.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a van fire at the junction of Birchwood Avenue, near Doddington Road at around 8.45am. The road will be closed while the vehicle is recovered. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene.”
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue issued a statement to The Lincolnite shortly before 9.45am which read: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 8:43am to a van on fire, reported at the junction of Birchwood Avenue and Doddington Road.
“A crew from Lincoln South are currently in attendance and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire – they’re currently damping down. No casualties have been reported.”
