Elderly woman dies in Skegness house fire

A popular village pub in the West Lindsey district has called last orders on business after rising costs left the owners “down-hearted and exhausted”.

The owners of the White Hart in Lissington, between Market Rasen and Wragby, made the announcement via social media this week, much to the dismay of the local community.

It comes just over a year after the owners took charge of the pub, who worked tirelessly to keep the business afloat, but just couldn’t sustain it in the current economic climate.

The owners reads: “It is with heavy hearts that Ronnie and I have made the decision to close The White Hart at Lissington. We have tried so hard during these changing times to keep the place open, alas, we are no longer able to do so.

“Thank you to all our wonderful staff and loyal customers, for your friendship and loyalty over this last year. Lots of love and best wishes to you all.”

In a previous post on January 19, the owners had shared how “down-hearted, exhausted and broke” they are, which proved to be a warning of what was to come just a week later.

They said: “After buying The White Hart just as the Covid pandemic was taking hold, without any help from government handouts, we gave it our all and somehow, miraculously we made it through.

“No sooner had we started to find our feet, we now find ourselves in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

“We spent what little monies we had in reserve to ensure the place was warm and welcoming for our visitors, and now, we are sat here wondering if we will even make it into double figures of customers when we reopen tomorrow evening.

“We are fully aware that we are not alone in this crisis, many businesses are already closing their doors. It is taking its toll on us all, in one way or another.

“Neither are we asking for sympathy, all we ask is that each and every one of us are mindful about supporting our local pubs and shops in these difficult months ahead, for if not, without doubt we will lose them.

“British pubs are staring down the barrel of possible extinction. Please use them or lose them before it is too late.”

Customers shared their sadness at the news in the Facebook comments section of the post, with Nigel Marshall praising the owners for having “the local community in the forefront of your minds”.

It is another stark reminder of the difficulties in running a business, particularly in the hospitality sector, with the financial hangover of COVID-19 and lockdowns still causing headaches across the country.

