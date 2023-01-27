Elderly woman dies in Skegness house fire
The incident is ongoing, police say
We are saddened to confirm the death of a woman in her 80s after a house fire in Skegness.
Emergency services were called to an address on Albert Avenue at around 6.50pm on Thursday, 26 January.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
A joint investigation between fire and police continues.
This is an ongoing incident and officers will remain at the property while investigations continue.
Incident 372 of 26/01/23.
