Fire in Wygate Road, Spalding

Two retired Red Arrows aircraft from RAF Scampton are being auctioned after leaving the closed base.

Metcalf Farms Haulage Ltd transported the two airframes in the aerobatic display team’s famous colours from Scampton to Leyburn via the A1(M) last week.

The aircraft are now available for viewings at the Leyburn site, and will be sold at auction by Agility on Friday February 3.

The company said: “We had the pleasure of moving two retired Red Arrows from RAF Scampton, which has been the home of the Red Arrows since 1983, which makes them one of the longest-resident flying units in the station’s history.

“We have moved them back to our own base camp at Washfold Farm for temporary storage until they are purchased by their new owners. This could be you!”

Scampton – the famous World War Two base of the Dambusters squadron – closed in 2022 and the Red Arrows have remained in Lincolnshire, moving to RAF Waddington last autumn.

However, one of the two aircraft never actually flew. Red Arrows XX227 was built as a replica Hawk jet to be used at recruitment events. It has so far attracted 41 bids, the highest £9,400, as of Saturday morning.