Fire in Wygate Road, Spalding
We are currently investing the cause of the fire
We are on scene following a fire at a property in Wygate Road, Spalding which has left one woman with serious injuries.
We were called to reports that the mid-terraced bungalow was on fire at 11.59am today (29 January).
A woman in her 50s has been airlifted to hospital for treatment. Nobody else is reported to have been injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is now being investigated.
Fire crews and officers are still in attendance at the property, and we will remain in the local area today carrying out initial enquiries.
Incident 177 of 29 January relates.