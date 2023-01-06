Forbidden Nights sexy circus heading to Lincoln in February
Get ready for your ultimate ‘Forbidden’ night out
A “sexy, innovative and classy show” is heading to Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal next month as ‘world class circus acts with signature Forbidden tease’ to entertain the audience.
Forbidden Nights 2023 tour begins this month as they celebrate their eighth year which they promise to be “bigger and better than ever”.
The show will take place at 7.30pm (doors open at 6.30pm) on Friday, February 3 with tickets starting from £25 – purchase tickets online here.
It is described as “your ultimate ‘Forbidden’ night out with two hours of breath-taking action, seductive choreography and our comedian compere for your entertainment”.
The show is for adults 18 and over and includes a talented cast of acrobats, live male vocalists, fire acts, aerial artists world-renowned circus performers.
