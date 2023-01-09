Forty new electric vehicle charging points in East Lindsey car parks

The work is expected to be completed by April 2023

Plans for 40 new electric vehicle charging points to be installed across East Lindsey in the coming months are underway, after the District Council was awarded a £150,000 grant by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV).

The Grant, which is part of the second phase of OZEV’s Onstreet Residential Chargepoint Scheme, is designed to provide local residents who may not have access to their own off street parking facilities the opportunity to charge electric vehicles.

Initial work has begun to install new charging points at the following locations, with work expected to be completed by April 2023:

Market Place, Tattershall – 4 x 7kW dual chargepoints

Princes Parade, Skegness – 4 x 7kW dual chargepoints

Lawn Car Park, Skegness – 4 x 7kW dual chargepoints

Marine Avenue, Sutton on Sea – 4 x 7kW dual chargepoints

The Hub, Mareham Road, Horncastle – 2 x 7kW dual chargepoint plus 2 x 22kW dual chargepoints

The installation works will cost a total of £204,000, with 75% of the costs covered by the grant funding and the remaining covered by BP Pulse, who are the district’s charging point provider procured via the ESPO Framework.

The 40 new charging points will add to the 22 council points already available in East Lindsey car parks, situated in Alford, Coningsby, Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Skegness, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa.

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, said: “I am pleased we have been able to achieve this funding from OZEV to provide this service for our car parks, which are central to our residents. The grant plays a vital role in helping us support our residents who own electric vehicles, giving them more options around the District to stop and charge their car.”

Councillor Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture, and Carbon Reduction, said: “Our council is committed to reducing our carbon emissions and this will go some way in helping our residents be more energy efficient. Owning an electric vehicle will become more accessible and may encourage increased use of electric vehicles across our district.”

More information on the Council’s existing electric vehicle charging points and their locations can be found at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/electricvehiclecharging.

