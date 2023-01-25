Grantham man charged after six shop thefts in a month
Conboy arrested and charged
A 41-year-old man is due to appear in court today after being charged with eight drugs and theft offences.
Richard Conboy, of no fixed address, has been charged with a string of offences.
Conboy was arrested and charged with the following:
- Theft – On 19 January at Sainsburys, Grantham, stole stick packets of wash capsules worth £57
- Possession of a class A drug – Diamorphine on 23 January
- Possession of a class A drug – Cocaine on 24 January
- Theft – On 27 December at Sainsburys, Grantham, stole a bottle of Champagne worth £45
- Theft – On 3 January at Farm Foods, Grantham, stole meat to the value of £50
- Theft – On 12 January at Boots, Grantham, stole a Lancome gift set worth £76
- Theft – On 15 January at Boyes, Grantham, stole a jacket worth £45
- Theft – On 21 January at Boots, Grantham, stole perfume gift boxes worth £85
He was remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, 25 January.
