Grantham man charged after six shop thefts in a month

Conboy arrested and charged
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in court today after being charged with eight drugs and theft offences.

Richard Conboy, of no fixed address, has been charged with a string of offences.

Conboy was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Theft – On 19 January at Sainsburys, Grantham, stole stick packets of wash capsules worth £57
  • Possession of a class A drug – Diamorphine on 23 January
  • Possession of a class A drug – Cocaine on 24 January
  • Theft – On 27 December at Sainsburys, Grantham, stole a bottle of Champagne worth £45
  • Theft – On 3 January at Farm Foods, Grantham, stole meat to the value of £50
  • Theft – On 12 January at Boots, Grantham, stole a Lancome gift set worth £76
  • Theft – On 15 January at Boyes, Grantham, stole a jacket worth £45
  • Theft – On 21 January at Boots, Grantham, stole perfume gift boxes worth £85

He was remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, 25 January.

