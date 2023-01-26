Grimsby school cameras catch 43 ‘dangerous parking’ parents

Parents say they are not opposed to the cameras

North East Lincolnshire Council has issued 43 warning letters since cameras were installed outside a Grimsby school last autumn to prevent dangerous parking.

The CCTV cameras have now been rolled out at Old Clee Primary Academy and three penalty notices have been handed out since enforcement began in January.

Katie Hall, assistant headteacher at Old Clee Primary Academy, told BBC Look North: “What we were finding was that a lot of parents were parking on the yellow lines outside the school gates and it was obviously causing a lot of, not just disruption, but putting our children’s’ safety at risk, which obviously is of most paramount importance to us.”

What do parents think of them? One mum told BBC Look North: “They’re not in the right place. They could extend it around the corner where all the yellow lines are because it’s just ridiculous.”

“It’s probably a good idea to be honest, it keeps the kids safe doesn’t it,” a dad added.

This comes after CCTV was previously installed outside Signhills Academy in Cleethorpes last year, with 60 drivers each fined £70 between September and December.

Dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside schools in Greater Lincolnshire is not a new problem. Many other deterrents have been tried in the county, including CCTV cars in Sleaford, children-shaped bollards in Skegness, and a walking to school reward scheme in Grimsby.

North East Lincolnshire Council told BBC Look North that the CCTV cameras will be rolled out to more hotspot areas over the coming months.

